TORONTO -- Breaking news update: Two men convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman inside a downtown Toronto bar in 2016 have been sentenced to nine years in prison.

On Wednesday, 44-year-old Gavin MacMillan and 34-year-old Enzo DeJesus Carrasco were sentenced to seven years for gang sexual assault and two years for administering a stupefying substance, which will be served consecutively.

This is a breaking news update. Earlier story follows.

Two men convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman inside a downtown Toronto bar more than three years ago are expected to learn their legal fate today.

Back in December 2016, the female victim, who is a fashion photographer, was visiting Toronto for a work event when she went to the College Street Bar to meet a friend who was an employee there.

Her identity is protected under a publication ban.

The trial for Gavin MacMillan and Enzo DeJesus Carrasco consisted of weeks of testimony and the viewing of several hours of graphic security footage from inside the former Little Italy bar.

The Crown said the men sexually assaulted the victim in various rooms of the bar over a period of at least six hours. During this time, the Crown said, the suspects repeatedly dosed her with cocaine for the purpose of continuing to sexually assault her.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges laid against them and maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual.

At the end of November 2019, 11 jurors reached a verdict after four days of deliberation. They found the two men guilty of gang sexual assault and administering a stupefying substance in connection with the hours-long incident.

MacMillan was an owner of the bar and DeJesus Carrasco was a manager.

‘Horrible nightmares over and over again’

At the start of their sentencing hearing on Jan. 29, the victim’s mother stood before the court and read a victim impact statement through tears, noting that her daughter did not have it in her to do the same.

She said her daughter lives with “permanent damage” and has subsequently “not been the same person for a long time.”

“Did you stop to think what if this was your daughter, your mother, your sister, your niece, your grandmother or even your friend,” she asked the two men seated in the courtroom in front of her.

“My daughter was such a happy, trusting, creative individual and it was all taken away from her.”

She said there is not a day that goes by where her daughter does not think about what happened to her that night.

Crown is calling for 12 year sentence

The Crown, who referred to the assault as “invasive” and “degrading,” is seeking a 12-year sentence for each of the men – nine years for gang sexual assault and three years consecutive for administering a stupefying substance.

The defence is seeking a sentence of 12 to 24 months.

The maximum sentence for convictions of gang sexual assault is 14 years and the maximum for administering a stupefying substance is life in prison.

Meanwhile, MacMillan is seeking to have his conviction overturned in light of a new ruling on jury selection by Ontario’s top court. He filed an appeal on Jan. 23, which cites the Court of Appeal for Ontario ruling released the same day.

At the beginning of the sentencing hearing, the defence requested a mistrial on the basis of improper jury selection, but the judge dismissed the request, stating that the situation could be dealt with by the Ontario Court of Appeal.

The sentencing hearing continues inside a Toronto courtroom at 10 a.m.