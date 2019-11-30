TORONTO -- Eleven jurors have found Gavin MacMillan and Enzo DeJesus Carrasco guilty of sexually assaulting and drugging a 24-year-old woman at the College Street Bar in downtown Toronto three years ago.

The jury was able to reach a verdict on four charges but remained deadlocked on two late Saturday afternoon. The decision came after weeks of close examination of hours of security footage and numerous testimonies.

The Crown had alleged that the two men sexually assaulted the woman for at least six hours in various rooms of the College Street Bar.

Former College Street Bar owner MacMillan and former manager De Jesus Carrasco had been both charged with gang sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a stupefying drug. DeJesus Carrasco was charged with two additional counts of sexual assault.

They both had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

MacMillan has been found guilty of gang sexual assault and of administering a stupefying drug.

The jurors could not agree on whether both men forcibly confined the woman.

DeJesus Carrasco has also been found guilty of gang sexual assault and of administering a stupefying drug. The jury found him not guilty on digitally penetrating the victim. The jury was deadlocked on if he sexually assaulted the woman back at his apartment.

The victim’s identity, who was 24-years-old at the time of the incident, has been protected by a publication ban.

The jury's deliberation began Tuesday.

The court is hoping sentencing for both men will take place on Jan 29, 2020.