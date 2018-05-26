

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment building in The Annex on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to a building located on Spadina Road north of Bloor Street at around 4:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police located Abbegail Elliott suffering from obvious signs of trauma inside an apartment. She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Though the initial call was for the sound of gunshots, police told CP24 at the time that the victim’s injuries likely resulted from a stabbing.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police said that two suspects have now been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Saria Lopez Iglesias, 26, and David Obregon Castro, 25, were both taken into custody on Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say that Castro is also facing five charges in connection with a shooting on Eglinton Avenue West near Richardson Avenue on May 11, including attempted murder.

At the time of that shooting, police told CP24 that a man in his 30s walked into a nearby bar with a gunshot wound to his leg. They said that he was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Iglesias and Castro were scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall today.

The investigation into the homicide, meanwhile, remains ongoing.

Police say they are looking to speak with anyone who may have video of a fight between the victim and the accused that reported occurred at the Spadina Road apartment building on Monday.