

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 21-year-old woman who was murdered inside an apartment building in The Annex on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 70 Spadina Road, located north of Bloor Street West, at around 4:30 p.m. for a report of sounds of gunshots heard in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a woman inside an apartment suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The victim – identified as Toronto-resident Abbegail Elliott – was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

On Wednesday, police said the woman’s injuries were believed to be as a result of a stabbing.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case and noted they believe this was a targeted attack.

No suspect descriptions have been released in connection with this investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).