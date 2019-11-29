TORONTO -- Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing in Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Friday night

Emergency crews were called to the mall, located near City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate, around 7:45 p.m.

Police said that officers arrived at the scene they found two male victims “conscious and breathing.”

The victims are believed to be in their teens or early 20s, paramedics said, and were transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators are searching for two suspects in connection with the case.