TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a victim with an unknown object in North York: police

Share

Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a victim in North York with an unknown object.

The incident happened on June 15 in the Don Valley Village area, near Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a sexual assault.

Investigators say that a victim exited a TTC bus and was followed by a man, who allegedly grabbed them from behind and assaulted them with an unknown object before fleeing the scene.

They said that a passerby witnessed the incident and assisted the victim.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, 20 to 30 years old, and approximately five foot eight and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News