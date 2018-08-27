

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired between vehicles on a highway in Mississauga Sunday night.

According to Peel Regional Police, two vehicles were travelling east on Highway 403 near the Highway 401 on-ramp at around 9 p.m. when the occupants of one vehicle fired shots at a black Chrysler sedan carrying two men and a woman.

Two people in the Chrysler, a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, were seriously injured by the gunfire. A 19-year-old woman was uninjured.

After being wounded, the victims drove themselves to a local hospital while the young woman phoned police. The 32-year-old victim was later transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

“They are both considered in stable, non-life-threatening condition at this time,” Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 Monday afternoon.

Images of the victims’ vehicle Monday showed a bullet hole in the window on the driver’s side, as well as a damaged rear passenger-side window.

Police said they don’t yet know if the shooting was random or targeted.