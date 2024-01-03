TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two injured, 1 critically, after crash in Brampton

    Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics) Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)

    Two people are injured, one critically, following a crash in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

    It happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Dixie Road, near Queen Street.

    Peel police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were transported to hospital after the collision. One person sustained critical injuries and a second suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The southbound lanes of Dixie Road are closed between Hazelwood Drive and Queen Street. Police are urging motorists to use alternate routes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News