A man and a woman in their 50s have been found dead after divers recovered a vehicle that plunged into Lake Ontario in Burlington last night, Halton police say.

Crews responded to LaSalle Park following reports that a vehicle had gone into the water shortly after 8 p.m.

According to police, the blue vehicle crashed through a barrier and a sign and landed 40 to 50 feet out in the water, where it sank.

“Efforts by witnesses, police, the Burlington Fire Department, and Halton Paramedics were unsuccessful in rescuing the trapped occupants from the fully submerged vehicle,” police said in a news release early Wednesday.

Divers and a heavy tow service were eventually able to remove the vehicle form the lake. Inside, police found a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman from Burlington.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear. A collision reconstruction team worked at the scene overnight to try to piece together what happened.

A witness at the scene told reporters that it appeared as if the driver was in some sort of distress.

“It could have been panic. It could have been some kind of medical thing. He was an older gentleman. His arms were kind of locked at the steering wheel. The car was just going down,” Trevor Wadham said.

Wadham said two young men jumped into the water to try and help, but were unable to see anything because of heavy seaweed and algae in the lake.