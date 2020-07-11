Advertisement
Two children rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Toronto
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 11:14AM EDT
TORONTO -- A boy and a girl have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after paramedics were called to a Toronto property for a stabbing.
Authorities were called to a North York home, in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue, just after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Paramedics said a boy and girl were transported to hospital, one with potentially life-threatening injuries. Paramedics would not confirm if the children had been stabbed.
The ages of the children have not been released.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.