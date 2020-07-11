TORONTO -- A boy and a girl have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after paramedics were called to a Toronto property for a stabbing.

Authorities were called to a North York home, in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue, just after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Paramedics said a boy and girl were transported to hospital, one with potentially life-threatening injuries. Paramedics would not confirm if the children had been stabbed.

The ages of the children have not been released.

