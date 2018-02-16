

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Two men are facing charges after police allegedly found cocaine and a loaded handgun, along with a small child, inside a vehicle Wednesday.

Officers on patrol came across a vehicle they believed to be stolen near Highway 401 and Dufferin Street and pulled it over. They approached the vehicle to find a male suspect and a three-year-old child inside.

After a search, police allege 5.9 grams of cocaine, $8,000 in cash and a loaded .45 calibre semi-automatic pistol were found in the vehicle.

A second male suspect was located outside the vehicle, standing nearby.

Police identified the suspects as 21-year-old Mohmammad Hassani and 25-year-old Dean Howlette of Toronto.

They were charged with offences including occupy motor vehicle with a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Hassani was also charged with offences including assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm in connection with an unrelated shooting investigation.

None of the charges have been proven in court.