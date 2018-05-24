

The Canadian Press





Toronto police have arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of 103 laptop computers last week from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Police say the brand new laptops, worth about $194,000, were stolen from a secure room at CAMH and did not contain any client or patient information.

Keerthikan Arulanandarajah, 26, of Ajax, is charged with theft over $5,000 and traffic in property obtained by crime.

Leshawn Bhatia, 37, of Mississauga, is charged with possession property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime

Police say one of the suspects is a contract employee working in the centre's IT department. Both are to appear in court on June 25.

Some of the computers had been advertised for sale on Kijiji and anyone who believes they bought one is asked to call investigators.