Two boys, 15 and 17, charged in connection with string of armed retail robberies in east Toronto

Two boys, ages 15 and 17, are facing charges in connection with a string of retail robberies in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police said they attended robbery calls between April 9 to May 9 this year, in the areas of Queen Street East and Hambly Avenue, Kingston Road and Cathedral Bluffs Drive, and Danforth and Pape avenues.

In each incident, officers allege two boys walked into a convenience store with masks to hide their identities. In one case, police say one boy took out a hand gun, while in the other two incidents the other boy brandished a knife.

Police say they would approach an employee and demand for cash.

One employee was assaulted and rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The boys allegedly grabbed cash and took off from each store.

Toronto police’s Hold Up Squad were able to identify the two boys after launching an investigation.

On May 18, police executed a search warrant, and one of the boys found and brought into custody. Officers say they recovered items of evidentiary value related to their investigation.

On the same day, the other boy turned himself in and was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of disguise with intent, assault causing bodily harm, and two counts each of carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

The 15-year-old is facing three counts of disguise with intent, uttering threats, and three counts each of carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.