Two arrests, 86 charges laid in Little Italy firearm investigation

Two men have been arrested and face 86 charges tied to an investigation that recovered four firearms in Little Italy over the weekend.

On Sunday, police say one man was trying to get into a nightclub at College and Crawford streets while in the possession of a firearm. When he was denied entry, he left with another man.

The two men returned to a car where they were met and investigated by police who were called to the scene. One fled on foot, but officers tracked him down at a private residence in the area.

There, they found one firearm near the man along with two more inside a satchel on the roof of a nearby garage.

Police seized the vehicle involved in the investigation and obtained a criminal code search warrant, which led them to a loaded firearm and Percocet pills inside the car.

Officers say the investigation also revealed that the car was stolen. Toronto police recovered 4 firearms in an investigation in Little Italy on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

On Sunday, Joshua Jeffrey-Henry, 25, and Fahad Yonan, 23, were arrested. Together, they face 86 charges, most pertain to the possession, storing and carrying of a firearm.

The two men, both from Toronto, appeared in court on Monday.