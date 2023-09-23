TTC throws goodbye party for Scarborough SRT after derailment hastened closure
Toronto's public transit provider is bidding farewell to one of its most iconic lines today with a goodbye party in the part of the city the trains served for nearly 40 years.
The Toronto Transit Commission says the Scarborough Rapid Transit line, best known for its blue trains running on elevated tracks, served millions of residents in the city's east end for 38 years.
It was due to be decommissioned in November, but those plans were moved up after July 24 when the rear car of a train separated from the rest of the vehicle and derailed, sending five people to hospital with minor injuries.
The TTC says Saturday's goodbye party is partially intended as a nostalgic look back at 1985 when the trains began operations.
Attendees will be able to step on board one of two trains parked at a local station, and there will also be musicians and local artists on hand.
A silent auction of SRT parts and memorabilia will also raise money for the United Way.
“This is a difficult farewell for all those who relied on the Scarborough RT,” said Mayor Olivia Chow, who will attend Saturday's event. “Like so many people in Toronto, I have fond memories of riding the iconic blue trains, high above the ground with panoramic views of Scarborough. Although its journey did not end the way we had hoped, this farewell event is a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to the rapid transit line that served Scarborough so well."
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2023.
