TTC suspends subway service on section of Line 2 as crews repair mechanical issues

The TTC will be suspending subway service between Warden and Kennedy stations on Line 2 this morning while crews work to fix a mechanical problem.

Early Monday morning, the TTC said mechanical issues were to blame for “major delays” between Warden and Kennedy stations and shuttle buses were ordered to supplement service.

The transit agency later confirmed that a full closure between Warden and Kennedy stations would begin at 10 a.m. to allow crews to carry out more repairs. The repairs are expected to take “a couple of hours,” the TTC said.

“We apologize for this inconvenience, but it allows us to get full service back later today,” a TTC tweet read.

Shuttle buses will continue to run and the TTC’s GO protocol is also in place, allowing customers to use their TTC fare on GO Transit.