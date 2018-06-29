

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A group of TTC riders are being credited with saving the life of a blind man who fell onto the subway tracks at Broadview Station.

Julie Caniglia says she was at the station on Thursday afternoon when she heard “a faint voice” call out for help.

“It wasn’t coming from anyone in the car and after hearing it again I stood up and looked out on the platform. Suddenly, and all very quickly, myself and the man beside me saw the man with a walking cane lying on the tracks,” she wrote in a Facebook post, adding that it appeared the man had been injured.

Caniglia said she watched as a man on the platform jumped “without hesitation” down to the tracks to help the blind man who had fallen.

“Thankfully two other men showed up to help as well,” she said.

“This story has a happy ending.”

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths confirmed the accident happened on the westbound subway platform sometime around 3 p.m.

Griffiths said another rider who noticed the man fall hit the power-off button, preventing the next train from coming into the station while the Good Samaritans came to his rescue.

By the time TTC officers arrived, Griffiths said the bystanders who had helped the man were nowhere to be found.

The man was taken to hospital with a possible broken leg.

In her Facebook post, which has since been shared more than 20,000 times, Caniglia said she hopes the bystanders are found and recognized for their heroic actions.

“If they hadn’t reacted so quickly, the outcome would have been horrific,” she wrote.