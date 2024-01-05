TTC is making changes to several bus routes. Here's what you need to know

Some changes are hitting the TTC’s tracks this weekend as the transit network is increasing service across a number of bus routes and restoring other lines.

Additionally, the TTC said it is bringing back school trips after the winter break to give students more transit options when they return to class.

Seven bus routes will have increased capacity during peak travel times in response to ridership demand, the TTC said in a release Friday. Riders can expect these changes to the following routes:

16 McCowan

32 Eglinton West

44 Kipling South

63 Ossington

94 Wellesley

122 Graydon Hall

129 McCowan North

Bus and streetcar services will also return to the Dufferin Gate Loop, now that water main replacement and streetcar track renewal have finished on Springhurst Avenue. The 29/929 Dufferin will continue routing between Wilson Station and Dufferin Gate Loop, but will no longer head down to Exhibition Place.

The TTC said it is also going to extend the early morning operating hours for the 329 Dufferin Night bus to go in hand with the start of subway service – a move that will provide transit takers with a “transfer-free journey” from Steels Avenue West and Dufferin Gate Loop.

Starting Sunday and going on through February, 504B King streetcars will transport commuters between Dufferin Gate and Distillery Loops. Then, starting Feb. 19, streetcar service from Dufferin Gate Loop will be offered through the 501A Queen, due to the construction set to begin on King Street West.

Lastly, at Broadview Station, all regular bus services will start as soon as construction ends to renew streetcar infrastructure. This means the 87 Cosburn and 100 Flemingdon Park will come back to the east-end station, joining the 8 Broadview, 62 Mortimer and 504/505 King/Dundas replacement buses, which began service this week.