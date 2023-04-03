TTC fares are increasing today. Here’s what you need to know

Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) fares are increasing 10 cents for pay-as-you-go PRESTO card users along with commuters paying with cash for adults and kids.

Fares for seniors, Fair Pass Transit Discount Program users, and monthly pass customers will stay the same.

The TTC has explained the fare increase as a move to make public transit more “reliable, safe and accessible” in Toronto. The fare hike was initially included in the City of Toronto’s latest budget, which handed the transit agency a $958.7-million subsidy.

The change in the cost to commute comes in the midst of violence on the public transit system in Toronto. Just over a week ago, a teenager was stabbed and killed while sitting on a bench at Keele Station.

NEW TTC FARES

Cash fares will increase to $3.35 for adults and $2.40 for kids beginning on Monday.

Adult PRESTO fares will go up to $3.30 while Youth PRESTO holders will now pay $2.35.

The fare for an adult PRESTO ticket will cost $3.35 for a single ride, $6.70 for a two-way ride and $13.50 for a day pass.