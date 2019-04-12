

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The TTC has shortened its planned subway closure on Line 1 this weekend in light of some big sporting events in the downtown core.

The TTC initially intended to close a portion of Line 1 between Bloor and Osgoode stations on Saturday and Sunday for Automatic Train Control (ATC) installation.

Mayor John Tory called the move “less than ideal” given the influx of sports fans headed to the downtown core on Saturday for a Raptors playoff game and a Blue Jays home game.

“The work that is being done on the signal system is highly technical and so the people who are highly trained have to be booked well in advance,” Tory told CP24 on Friday afternoon.

“We knew there was a Blue Jays game because that schedule was out well in advance. We of course did not known that teams would be playing at home in other sports so we are still talking to the TTC.”

In a tweet on Friday evening, Tory said the city spoke to the transit agency and staff agreed to keep Union and St. Andrew stations open until 11 p.m. Saturday. After 11 p.m. the TTC says the closure will extend to Osgoode Station for the rest of the weekend.

“The revised Saturday closure will allow customers who are travelling to cheer on our home teams to more easily access the Rogers Centre and Scotiabank Arena,” the TTC said in a news release issued Friday.

The Raptors will take on the Orlando Magic at 5 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series.

The Blue Jays will face the Tampa Bay Rays at 3:07 p.m. in Game 2 of their three-game series at the Rogers Centre.

The Leafs and Toronto FC are also in action on Saturday but will not be in the city. The Leafs will play in Boston in the second game of their first-round playoff series against the Bruins at 8 p.m. TFC will head to Seattle to face the Sounders at 4 p.m.