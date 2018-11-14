

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say that about 25 people have been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a Toronto Transit Commission bus struck a hydro pole Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the southbound bus crashed into the pole around 3 p.m. near Davenport Road and Bathurst Street.

According to aerial footage of the scene, it appears as though the bus struck the hydro pole head on. The front of the bus is crushed and the pole, along with the Davenport Road street sign, is sticking out of the vehicle.

Paramedics said that 45 people were on board the bus at the time of the collision.

There is a localized power outage due to the collision, Toronto police said. Traffic lights in the area will be impacted.

“You have a major intersection in the downtown part of the city,” said Toronto Police Sgt. Branko Novinc. “You have four roads leading to the scene. The roads had to be closed and the immediate area had to be proven safe because of the electrical risks.”

The cause of the collision has not been determined.

Investigators are urging drivers to avoid the area.