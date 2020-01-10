TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with family members of the Iran plane crash victims in Toronto Friday.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv went down minutes after taking off from Tehran's main international airport on Wednesday morning. The plane crashed into farmland outside of the capital, killing all 176 people on board.

Among the dead were 63 Canadians, including more than 40 people from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

On Thursday, Trudeau said at a news conference he had intelligence that indicated the three-year-old Boeing 737-800 had been shot down by an Iranian missile.

"We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional," Trudeau said.

"The families of the victims and all Canadians want answers. I want answers. That means closure, transparency, accountability and justice," he said. "This government will not rest until we get that."

Trudeau's public itinerary did not provide any details about where or when the closed-door meetings took place.

Vigils held in Toronto

Two vigils were held in North York on Thursday evening to mourn the loss of the Canadians killed in the crash.

Dozens gathered at Mel Lastman Square to pay tribute to the victims from the GTA, including multiple students from the Toronto District School Board, York Region District School Board and several post-secondary schools.

Toronto Mayor John Tory was in attendance and admitted that he was at a loss for words as he was surrounded by Toronto's grieving Iranian community.

The fountain at Mel Lastman Square was the base of the makeshift memorial where members of Toronto's Iranian community placed flowers, candles and teddy bears.

