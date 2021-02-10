TORONTO -- A man has been charged after allegedly showing a fraudulent negative COVID-19 test at one of Toronto Pearson International Airport’s checkpoints.

The incident took place on Feb. 8 around 7 p.m., police said.

According to investigators, a Canada Border Services Agency officer and a public quarantine officer were conducting a check at an inspection point when they determined that a COVID-19 document was fraudulent.

“A man’s negative COVID-19 document was revealed to be fraudulent, it was, in fact, a positive test result,” Peel Regional Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

A 29-year-old man from Stratford, Ont. was taken into custody and has been charged with unlawfully and knowingly using a forged document. He was released with an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in April.

The man was transported to a hotel for his 14-day quarantine period, police said.

Public health officials determined there were no additional offences under Health Protection and Promotion Act and or the Emergency Management Act, investigators added.