

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Commuters in the GTA faced more transit delays this morning as extreme cold weather continues to batter southern Ontario.

Train service to and from Pearson International Airport was first suspended on Wednesday night due to issues caused by the extreme cold. Service did briefly resume on Thursday morning but by around 8 a.m., it was halted again for the same issue.

It is expected to start up again at 12:30 p.m., but will only operate every 30 minutes instead of every 15.

Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn said the "fine, sugary snow" on the ground is mainly to blame for the issues.

"It seems to get into every crease and crack into the actual UP unit and when it is whipped up by the wind, that's when it really creates problems," Llewellyn said.

"We just want our customers to know that our crews are working around the clock to ensure our trains continue to operate safely in these extreme weather conditions."

Llewellyn called the UP Express trains the “workhorses of the Metrolinx fleet” and said they will require an extended period of time to properly thaw out before returning to full service.

In the meantime, he encouraged UP customers to use GO Transit or the TTC to get to work.

Problems also continued on the TTC this morning.

For the fourth consecutive day, trains are not running on the Scarborough RT.

Train service was shut down on Line 3 shortly before the evening commute on Monday when a record-breaking snowfall slammed the city. Since then, the TTC says mechanical issues as well as weather-related problems on the tracks have prevented crews from restoring service.

Shuttle buses are running along the route in the meantime, but riders aren’t happy.

“It’s miserable,” said one rider, who did not provide his name.

“I live up at Scarborough Town Centre and people will dogpile the next bus. The shuttle buses are inconsistent. Everybody is just trying to get to work or school… it’s a lot of stress.”

At Kennedy Station, a long line-up of drivers sat idle as congestion from shuttle buses and kiss-and-ride users intensified.

A TTC supervisor told CP24 the traffic jam was the worst he’s ever seen at the station.

One driver said it typically takes her a mere few minutes to leave the station and get onto Kennedy Road, but today she waited more than 25 minutes.

“I’m not sure what’s happening here today but it’s awful,” one driver said. “The wait time to get my son to an exam and my daughter to school is just…. unbelievable.”

An extreme cold warning remains in effect today in Toronto, which will see wind chill values near -36 this morning. The city will see a high of -15 C and the temperature will feel closer to -26 later this afternoon.

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend when milder air arrives.

But for some, this week’s mess of weather-related delays has them rethinking public transit.

“I’m just trying to get to school. As soon as I finish this, I’m getting a car,” said one rider.

“I can’t handle it anymore.”