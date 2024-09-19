Police searching for male suspect after female sexually assaulted in Scarborough park

Toronto police have released images of a man who is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a female in a park in southwest Scarborough.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 at Oakridge Park, near Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road.

Police said they were called to that area for reports of a sexual assault.

Investigators say that a female was sitting on a bench when an unknown male approached her and engaged her in conversation.

He then left and walked around the park but returned to where the female was sitting and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled the area northbound on foot.

He is described as 70 to 80 years old and five foot four to five foot five inches tall with short hair and clean-shaven.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie with a large white logo “A” on the chest, a plaid shirt, beige shorts, a red baseball hat, and black and white Nike sandals.

Police say the suspect also spoke with an accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.