TPS officer accused of stealing victim's watch, credit card faces more charges

TPS officer accused of stealing victim's watch, credit card faces more charges

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton