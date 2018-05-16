

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Progressive Conservative candidate in Brampton East Simmer Sandhu said he is stepping down amid allegations pertaining to his “work life and nomination campaign.”

Sandhu said he “absolutely denies” these allegations calling them “totally baseless.”

“I will vigorously defend myself and reputation and I am confident I will be cleared,” the statement said.

Sandhu did not specify the nature of these allegations.

On the night before the deadline to nominate candidates with Elections Ontario, Sandhu said he feels it is “impossible” for him to clear his name while running for the political party.

“This election is too important to get caught up in the issues surrounding any one person,” he said. “Doug Ford and the Ontario PC Party are championing issues that matter to ordinary Ontarians and will make their lives better.”

“I regret this turn of events, but am confident in Doug’s ability to earn the trust of the people of Brampton East and all of Ontario.”

A spokeswoman for Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford Melissa Lantsman told CP24 on Wednesday night that the party has accepted his resignation adding that Sudeep Verma will replace Sandhu in the riding.

“We are committed to running a strong campaign in Brampton East,” Lantsman said. “He (Verma) is a great addition to our diverse and talented team.”

Ontarians are set to take to the polls on June 7.