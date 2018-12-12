

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Denzil Minnan-Wong will continue to serve as Toronto’s statutory deputy mayor along with three other deputy mayors from across the city.

The decision was announced in an email from Mayor John Tory to councillors early this morning.

The other deputy mayors include Ward 9 Coun. Ana Bailao, Ward 21 Coun. Michael Thompson, and Ward 2 Coun. Stephen Holyday.

Thompson’s focus, Tory said, will be on jobs, while Holyday will work on modernization and governance, and Bailao will focus on housing.

“Ana Bailao has been a champion for housing and for making sure we are achieving our targets for approving affordable housing units. I'm relying on her to continue that work and to supercharge our efforts,” Tory wrote.

Bailao will be one of four standing committee chairs along with Thompson, who will serve as economic and community development chair, Ward 6 Coun. James Pasternak, who will assume the role of infrastructure and environment chair, and Ward 24 Coun. Paul Ainslie, who will serve as general government and licensing chair.

Tory continued that the councillors all "understand” his agenda and the “items we must delivery on for Toronto residents over the next four years.”

“We have worked hard to try to ensure that all the committees include representation from all four community councils. As you will see later today, 92 per cent of councillors will be on their first or second choice committee,” Tory said.

“We have also worked to make sure the councillors appointed as mayor's designates on various boards and agencies reflect a diversity of voices from across the city and I wish them all well in their new appointments.”

Tory has recommended that Ward 10 Coun. Joe Cressy serve in the mayor’s position at Waterfront Toronto and Paula Fletcher be Tory’s designate at CreateTO.

Ward 15 Coun. Jaye Robinson, former chair of the transportation, public works and infrastructure committee, will take on the new role of TTC chair this term.

The position of poverty reduction advocate has been given to Ward 7 Coun. Anthony Perruzza.

Ward 20 Coun. Gary Crawford will continue on as budget chief this term.

“I know he will continue to calmly and responsibly guide the city's budget process, as he has for the last four years,” Tory wrote. “Councillor Crawford understands the importance of this process and the need to invest in key city services while at the same time keeping tax increases low and life in our city affordable.”

Tory noted that due to the smaller size of council, every councillor "has a role to play" and will make "an important contribution."

“Existing council procedure provides in many cases for a review of these assignments at midterm," Tory added.