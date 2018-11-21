Torstar cuts 13 Toronto jobs at StarMetro; no papers will be cancelled
The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto on June 8, 2016. Torstar Corp. says it lost $14.5 million in its first quarter compared with a loss of $24.3 million in the same quarter last year. The newspaper publisher says the profit amounted to 18 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of 30 cents per share for teh same period a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 8:35PM EST
TORONTO -- The company that runs Canada's largest newspaper by circulation is laying off more than a dozen employees who work on its free commuter papers.
Torstar, which operates the Toronto Star and owns a share of The Canadian Press, is cutting 13 jobs in its StarMetro department.
The company says those affected are mostly involved in editing and production, and are all based in Toronto.
It says the work will be moved to its Star editorial department, its copy editing centre in Hamilton and its pagination centre in northern Toronto.
None of the company's publications, which include StarMetro papers in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax, will be cancelled.
Torstar launched the StarMetro brand in April, adding 20 jobs in what it called a "major national expansion."