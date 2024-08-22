Toronto woman billed $57,000 for roof repair, company says it mistakenly overcharged
A Toronto woman who hired a roofing company to inspect her eavestroughs said she couldn't believe her roof was in such terrible condition that it needed repairs that would cost more than $57,000.
"I was already feeling overwhelmed, because it was a lot of money," said Maria, who CTV News Toronto agreed to identify by first name only.
Maria contacted CTV News while the roofers were still at her home because she was worried she was being overcharged for the roofing job.
She was first quoted $17,500, then asked to pay $28,000 in advance, and then was told the total cost would be $57,500.
When CTV News showed up at her home, there were roofers on the top of her house, but they said they didn't speak English.
The repairs only covered about half of the roof of Maria's duplex.
According to Maria, when she went to the bank to withdraw funds, they expressed concern about the large withdrawals she was making to pay for the repairs.
"The teller even questioned the fact that the cheque was being made payable to a person and not the actual company," said Maria.
Maria signed the contract with Citywide Roofing and Chimneys, which, according to its contract, says it is located on the 11th floor at 20 Bay Street in downtown Toronto.
While CTV News was at Maria's home, a man who identified himself as John Crow with the roofing company called Maria and said the large quote for the roofing job was a mistake and that he had accidentally overcharged her by about $40,000.
"I explained to her that it was a misunderstanding, and I'm giving her a different contract, and she is getting back money," Crow told CTV News.
Crow said he would reduce the cost of the roofing job by almost $38,000 and give Maria a refund of $9,000 from the $28,000 she had already paid in advance.
"I explained to her that it was a complete misunderstanding, that I'm giving her back $9,000 before we finish," Crow said. "I'm giving her back $9,000 because of the mistake it's $19,000 (in total for the roof)."
Maria still has concerns about her roof but is relieved the price has been reduced.
Citywide Roofing and Chimneys said it would return the $9,000 to Maria on Monday Aug.19, but didn't. It then said it would return the money on Tuesday, but it still didn't.
Maria said the company is now promising the $9,000 refund by this Friday.
Maria says she needs that money back and plans to be more careful when choosing contractors in the future.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out at both major Canadian railways amid national rail shutdown
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out at both major Canadian railways amid national rail shutdown
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
NEW COVID-19 tied to higher risk of depression, anxiety, PTSD and other conditions, with the unvaccinated most affected, study shows
Having a severe case of COVID-19 appears to be linked with an increased risk of subsequent mental illness, including depression and anxiety disorders, and a new study finds that the association is strongest among people who were not vaccinated against the disease.
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
Rescuers recover fifth body from sunken superyacht off Sicily; 1 woman still missing
Rescuers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily brought ashore a fifth body on Thursday, leaving one person still unlocated, as investigators sought to learn why the vessel sank so quickly.
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5M sold to New Brunswicker
A lottery ticket sold online in New Brunswick is about to make one lucky winner a multi-millionaire.
Toronto woman billed $57,000 for roof repair, company says it mistakenly overcharged
A Toronto woman who hired a roofing company to inspect her eavestroughs said she couldn't believe her roof was in such terrible condition that it needed repairs that would cost more than $57,000.
One-third of Canadians report being personally impacted by severe weather: poll
A new poll suggests more Canadians are feeling the direct impacts of extreme weather, but that has not changed overall opinions about climate change.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
No service on some exo lines due to national rail shutdown
Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out at both major Canadian railways amid national rail shutdown
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
-
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
Ottawa
-
National rail shutdown begins as employees locked out at both major Canadian railways
Trains across the country have ground to a halt as 9,300 workers were locked out by both of Canada's major railways after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Consignment stores offer back-to-school savings on trendy togs
For many kids, the first day of school can be a bit of a fashion show as they head into class ready to wow their friends with a new outfit. But for many parents, it can be an expensive endeavour, hunting down desirable brand name items.
-
Hot and humid weather set to return to Ottawa this weekend
The hot and humid weather will return to Ottawa this weekend as students and parents enjoy the final days of summer vacation.
Northern Ontario
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
Babysitter pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of man she injured when he was a baby in 1984
A former babysitter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant 40 years ago and was sentenced to three years in prison, finally admitting that she hit him numerous times.
-
Six new forest fires reported Wednesday in the northeast
Ontario Forest Fires reported there were six new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
-
Suspect identified in Kitchener sexual assault investigation
Police have identified a suspect in a sexual assault investigation and are warning the public he may be armed and dangerous.
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
London
-
Supervised Drug Consumption Site in London responds to Health Ministry’s policy shift about harm reduction
Still open and offering services, the Carepoint Consumption and Treatment Service in London was not included on a list of ten supervised drug consumption sites that the provincial government is closing across Ontario.
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': Elderly woman explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
-
No injuries reported after London gas leak
Several homes were evacuated in southeast London Wednesday evening for a reported gas leak. Multiple emergency crews were at the scene on Tweedsmuir Avenue near Arcadia Crescent, blocking off a portion of the road.
Windsor
-
National rail shutdown begins as employees locked out at both major Canadian railways
Trains across the country have ground to a halt as 9,300 workers were locked out by both of Canada's major railways after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline.
-
Opioid crisis drives Windsor residents to learn naloxone use
Windsor residents are stepping up to combat the ongoing opioid crisis by learning how to use naloxone—a life-saving tool in overdose situations.
-
No threats sent to Windsor Jewish Community
The Windsor Jewish Community did not receive any threats on Wednesday, despite reports of bomb threats that were sent to other Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals across Canada.
Barrie
-
Crow from Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile Virus
A crow has been found carrying the West Nile Virus in Grey Bruce County.
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
-
It's safe to go back into the water in Orillia
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has re-tested the water at several Orillia beaches.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
Winnipeg synagogues received bomb threats: Jewish Federation
Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.
-
'Beware of free plants': Master gardener warns about invasive species that could take over your yard
A Manitoba master gardener is warning Manitobans about accepting free plants as the growing season nears its end and people may be thinning out their flower beds.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief expects charges to be laid in high-profile attack on couple
The new chief for the Halifax Regional Police expects charges to be laid in connection to a high-profile attack on a same-sex couple in the city’s downtown core earlier this summer.
-
Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5M sold to New Brunswicker
A lottery ticket sold online in New Brunswick is about to make one lucky winner a multi-millionaire.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out at both major Canadian railways amid national rail shutdown
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Edmonton
-
National rail shutdown begins as employees locked out at both major Canadian railways
Trains across the country have ground to a halt as 9,300 workers were locked out by both of Canada's major railways after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline.
-
'Unacceptable': Alberta business groups say rail strike will be felt on farms and in grocery stores
Alberta industry groups are calling for action to prevent a labour stoppage on Canada's two national railways, citing widespread impacts on businesses and consumers.
-
Cull of invasive goldfish using chemical treatment stopped at west Edmonton stormwater pond
Work to eradicate invasive goldfish from a west Edmonton stormwater pond has been put on hold after nearby residents voiced concerns over the use of a pesticide to do it.
Calgary
-
National rail shutdown begins as employees locked out at both major Canadian railways
Trains across the country have ground to a halt as 9,300 workers were locked out by both of Canada's major railways after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline.
-
Calgary police officer speaks out after fellow cop pleads guilty to sharing sex video
A Calgary police officer pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct on Wednesday, after it was found he shared an intimate video and images of a woman and fellow officer with others on the force.
-
Man found stabbed at Westbrook LRT
Calgary police are investigating after a man was found stabbed at Westbrook LRT on Wednesday evening.
Regina
-
Final day of Lafontaine death inquest highlights lack of community resources
On the final day of an inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, jurors heard from YWCA staff who spoke to factors which may have contributed to the 31 year old woman falling from a 5th storey window.
-
Regina city council strikes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue.
-
Former Riders head coach Ken Miller dead at 82
Ken Miller, the former head coach and vice-president of the Saskatchewan Roughriders had died. He was 82.
Saskatoon
-
'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
Vancouver
-
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
-
CTV News Reality Check: BC NDP fumbles ER closures, which will continue
A Vancouver-area emergency department has now turned away patients for a fifth time, showing how the New Democrats' fumbling of doctor shortages is impacting urban and rural British Columbia alike.
-
'Gut wrenching' report: B.C. First Nations life expectancy plunges by six years
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
Vancouver Island
-
Province supports 72 more shelter beds in Victoria, amid calls for more
The province has announced funding for 72 net new shelter beds in Victoria, as a city taskforce pushes to get people out of homelessness.
-
'Gut wrenching' report: B.C. First Nations life expectancy plunges by six years
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats emailed to Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" synagogues within the province were targeted.