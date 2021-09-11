TORONTO -- Individuals who still need to get their COVID-19 vaccine will be able to do so at Toronto’s Union Station next week as part of a five-day pop-up clinic.

The new clinic will operate between Sept. 13 and Sept. 17 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There will also be a TTC bus vaccination clinic at Rexdale Library, located on Kipling Avenue, on Sept. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto officials said in a news release that the clinics were chosen as part of a “data-approach to continue to remove barriers and bring vaccines to residents in areas and settings that have low vaccination coverage, or who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, or both.”

They said that Union Station’s high foot traffic and the Rexdale library branch’s accessibility are what made them ideal locations.

There are 25 vaccination clinics being held this weekend across Toronto. A full list of locations can be found here.

At the end of August, Toronto Public Health said that it would be expanding its mobile vaccination efforts and will host upwards of 200 clinics each week at grocery stores, parks, transit stations, shopping malls and other high traffic areas.

“We've got to make sure that those people who haven't yet had an opportunity to get that first dose or second dose have that opportunity on a basis that is as easy and accessible as it possibly can be,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said at the time.

“We have shown with these different, I don't want to call them experiments, but these different initiatives at subway stations, malls and schools and places of worship that if you put these clinics in the right spot at the right time people, many for the first time, will come out to get vaccinated. That's why we're expanding precisely this effort.”

Four of Toronto’s nine mass vaccination sites were recently closed in order to redirect efforts to more local clinics.

Nearly 80 per cent of eligible Torontonians aged 12 and up are considered fully vaccinated with two doses. About 84 per cent have received their first dose.