Toronto travellers should arrive at Pearson airport 2 hours ahead of flights

What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak

The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.

A crowd of protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court, early May 3, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.

    WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M. | National funeral today in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur

    A national funeral will be held later this morning for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The final farewell to Lafleur begins at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal. The ceremony will be broadcast live on all major television networks, including CTV and streamed online at CTVNewsMontreal.ca, beginning at 10 a.m.

    Fans stand outside the funeral of hockey great Guy Lafleur at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Tuesday May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • CFRA 75: Paul Anka reflects on Ottawa, CFRA, and stardom

    Canadian singer-songwriter Paul Anka, an Ottawa native, is one of the most famous people to grace CFRA's airwaves. He spoke with CFRA's Bill Carroll about his memories of growing up in Ottawa, listening to CFRA, and about where his music career took him over the years.

