Toronto travellers left in luggage limbo amid 'challenges with baggage' at Pearson airport

What was supposed to be a fun weekend trip with friends to Arizona has turned into a nightmarish five-day, “suitcase scavenger hunt” for Toronto resident Jehaanara Kurji.

Last Friday, Kurji boarded a flight at Pearson airport to Phoenix to attend a bachelorette party. However, when she arrived there, her checked bag was no where to be found.

Kurji, who moved to Toronto from Kenya a month ago, tried to make the best of the situation. She said the airline offered to her some compendation to buy things she needed that were inside the lost luggage.

She said the carrier, Air Canada, never contacted her about her missing luggage.

“On Sunday night, I returned to the airport to go home and that’s when I found out my suitcase had arrived in Arizona on Saturday,” she told CP24.

That bag was loaded onto the plane back to Toronto, but somehow went MIA for a second time due to a "baggage handler issue" and remains lost.

“I wish I had not even carried that piece of luggage,” said Kurji, who sifted through massive piles of suitcases in Pearson’s baggage claim area for more than an hour Sunday night, but never found her bag.

Kurji, who headed back to the Mississauga airport Tuesday afternoon in the hope of resuming her search, said she then joined the lost luggage line, but was ultimately told to go home and submit a claim online.

“I have no idea what happened to my bag. I tried calling Air Canada several times but due to high call volumes I can’t even wait on hold,” she said.

“Right now I don’t even know how I’m going to get it back.”