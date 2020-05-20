TORONTO -- Some amenities in hundreds of parks across Toronto will reopen this week, including many basketball courts, picnic shelters and baseball diamonds.

The city said in a news release Wednesday that amenities in more than 850 parks will start to reopen ahead of the upcoming weekend.

"This is great news for all Toronto residents who enjoy our parks,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said. “I'm confident the vast majority of residents will continue to respect physical distancing rules while using these amenities to help us stop the spread of COVID-19."

Today, the city reopened five BMX locations, 14 skateboard parks and four disc golf locations.

By this weekend, the city says that picnic shelters, more than 300 soccer and multi-use outdoor fields, more than 300 baseball diamonds, and 150 basketball courts will open.

The parking lots of many parks are also scheduled to reopen this week.

Other park amenities, including playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, swimming pools and splash pads will continue to remain closed.