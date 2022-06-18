Toronto teen swimmer claims world championship silver

Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the world championship Saturday

The 15-year-old was second to veteran swimmer Katie Ledecky of the U.S.

Ledecky finished in three minutes 38.15 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:59.39, which was a Canadian record in the distance.

American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:02.08.

McIntosh was the youngest athlete on the Canadian team in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

At 14, she placed fourth in the 400 as well as fourth in the women's relay.

