

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 14-year-old boy from Toronto has died following a reported drowning in British Columbia.

It happened at a residence just outside the town of Golden, which is about an hour-long drive from Lake Louise.

According to the RCMP, paramedics were first dispatched to the address at around 5 p.m. local time for a report of a possible drowning in a hot tub.

The victim was rushed to hospital but was subsequently pronounced deceased.

“At this time the death does not appear to be suspicious,” Const. Spencer Lainchbury of the Golden-Field RCMP detachment said in a press release issued on Saturday. “We will continue to assist the BC Coroner’s Service with their investigation.”