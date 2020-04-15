TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory says that an unprecedented amount of calls were made to mental health supports available to Toronto residents this past long weekend.

The mayor told reporters during a news conference Wednesday that city hotlines dealt with an increased amount of calls from people who were emotionally and/or financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sadly, many people need help right now, some who have never needed help before,” Tory told CTV News Toronto.

“People should know that you are not alone in difficult times in our city, and we are working nonstop to make sure that our whole city gets through this and comes out stronger.”

Tory reported the city’s seniors’ hotline experienced a 1,000 per cent call increase. Most of the calls, he said, were from seniors feeling anxious about their financial situation.

The city’s 211 service, which transfers callers to mental health-support agencies, received a 90 per cent increase in call volume over the Easter weekend, Tory said, adding that around 1,739 people got some help and counselling.

The Caribbean African Canadian Social Services organization in Toronto also reported triple than normal call volume with majority of calls coming from children and youth about domestic and sexual violence and calls related to food access for seniors, the mayor said.

The Kids Help Phone also reported a 79 per cent increase in calls over the Easter weekend and the Gerstein Crisis Centre received an increased call volume with most of the calls coming in between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

“It hurts me as mayor to know that so many people needed help over a weekend that is supposed to a happy occasion,” Tory said.

“But I'm so glad that we were able to provide as a city and through 211 and these wonderful agencies the help to people that needed.”