1 person hurt in Etobicoke vehicle rollover

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rollover in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon, say paramedics.

The two-vehicle collision happened near Islington Avenue and Norseman Street, between Bloor Street West and The Queensway.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:39 p.m.

In a follow-up post on X, police described the victim's injuries as non-life-threatening.

Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area as roads were temporarily closed due to the crash. 

