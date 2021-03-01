TORONTO -- Toronto has started vaccinating some of its police force against COVID-19 after the province identified the officers as a priority group.

A spokeswoman for the force says frontline police constables and sergeants have been identified as a group included in the first phase of Ontario's vaccine rollout.

Connie Osborne says those officers respond to emergency calls where medical assistance may be required.

Osborne says that group consists of about 2,250 frontline officers.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says some police officers are involved every day in calls that involve enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and performing CPR.

On Sunday, Ontario expanded the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive to include residents experiencing homelessness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 1, 2021.