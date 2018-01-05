

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Toronto has snapped a 59-year-old temperature record for this date as the deep freeze continues.

The temperature dropped to – 23 C at Pearson International Airport at 6 a.m., topping the previous record of – 20. 6 C that was set in 1959.

With the wind chill the temperatures felt as cold as – 34 overnight.

Conditions aren’t expected to improve anytime soon either.

Environment Canada says the daytime high today will top out at – 16 C with an overnight low of – 25 C, though the wind chill may make it feel like – 36. On Saturday, the weather agency is calling for a daytime high of – 17 C and an overnight low of – 23 C.

An extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada on Thursday remains in effect, as does an extreme cold weather alert issued by Toronto’s medical officer of health on Dec. 25.