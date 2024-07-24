Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 others wounded

Two people are dead and two others are injured following a shooting in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the area of Ellesmere Road and Oakley Boulevard, near Midland Avenue, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics said they responded to a shooting call in the area and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. In a post on social media, police confirmed that another person was subsequently pronounced dead. Two others are in hospital where they are receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Police say they do not currently have any information on possible suspects.

Investigators are expected to provide an update on the deadly shooting later this morning.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...