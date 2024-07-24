Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 others wounded
Two people are dead and two others are injured following a shooting in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
It happened in the area of Ellesmere Road and Oakley Boulevard, near Midland Avenue, shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Paramedics said they responded to a shooting call in the area and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. In a post on social media, police confirmed that another person was subsequently pronounced dead. Two others are in hospital where they are receiving treatment for serious injuries.
Two people are dead and two others were rushed to hospital for treatment after a shooting in Scarborough.
Police say they do not currently have any information on possible suspects.
Investigators are expected to provide an update on the deadly shooting later this morning.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come...
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut.
Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian company at the centre of alleged international pyramid scheme: authorities
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Host city revealed for 2034 Winter Olympic Games
Salt Lake City was awarded the 2034 Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday following a vote of the International Olympic Committee.
Plane crashes just after takeoff from Nepal's capital, killing 18 people. Pilot is lone survivor
A plane crashed Wednesday just after taking off from Nepal’s capital, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Why Toronto is a special place for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman
Toronto has a special place in Hugh Jackman's heart. During an exclusive interview with Etalk in front of dozens of fans gathered in the parking lot of 299 Queen Street West on Tuesday, the Australian actor shared that the city was where his Wolverine journey began.
The Old Farmers' Almanac just released Ontario's fall forecast. Here's what to expect
A 'frosty' fall is in store for Ontario, according to a newly released forecast from the Old Farmers’ Almanac.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Residents of townhouse development say they bought homes because of the surrounding greenspace, now it's being destroyed
A group of residents in a Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue townhouse development say they thought they were living in a protected greenspace until bulldozers came in. Now they claim they bought something the builder couldn't deliver.
-
Police say teen wanted in West Island homicide escaped from custody
Montreal police say a youth who was arrested in connection with the killing of a 42-year-old man in the West Island last February has escaped from custody in Ontario
-
Two women seriously hurt after car, scooter collide in Senneville
Two young women are in critical condition following a collision between their electric scooter and a car on Tuesday afternoon in the West Island, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Meet the Olympians from Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec competing in Paris 2024
Canada is sending 338 athletes to the Olympic Games in Paris, including 26 from Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
-
Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Comiccon announces four stars of Lord of the Rings films as 2024 guests
Ottawa Comiccon says the actors who played the main four Hobbits in Peter Jackson's 'The Lord of the Rings' films will be coming to the annual convention in the capital this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
Meet the ruffe, aggressive fish causing concern in the St. Marys River
A small, aggressive fish, called the Eurasian ruffe is causing some concern in northeastern Ontario due to its ability to muscle in on native fish in the territory, the Invasive Species Centre says.
-
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman hopes Ont. follows other provinces in covering rare cancer drug
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
-
Growing capacity by 500 beds: more details about new hospital in Waterloo Region
More details have been shared about the vision for the yet-to-be-named hospital.
-
Man, 58, dies after drowning in the Grand River in Glen Morris: OPP
Police are investigating after a Glen Morris, Ont. man died after reportedly drowning in the Grand River.
London
-
Young man pleads guilty to impaired causing death in crash that killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy
For the first time since losing their 11-year-old son, the family of Aiden Curtis of St. Thomas got a look at the man who caused his death.
-
Downtown London robbery ends in witness being stabbed
Early this afternoon, a man entered a business in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East, and left without paying for items that he picked up inside. He was confronted by a member of the public, who was stabbed.
-
Speeding in a construction zone will cost you: OPP
OPP are warning drivers that speeding in a construction zone will cost you. Officers on patrol in Oxford County stopped a vehicle going 154 km/h in a posted 80km/hr construction zone.
Windsor
-
Matthew's House in need of skilled trades volunteers
Matthew’s House in Windsor Is looking for financial and sweat equity support to help with some recent renovations.
-
Violent offender arrested by Windsor police
According to police he faces charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation.
-
7 vehicles involved in crashes on Tecumseh Road East
Several vehicles were involved in a crash in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Fatal ATV incident in Ramara Twp.
Police are investigating the death of a man in Ramara Township.
-
Lake St. John float plane crash
A float plane crashed into Lake St. John mid-afternoon Tuesday.
-
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
Winnipeg
-
'I had to go into hiding': Manitoba man still being harassed after charges into alleged human trafficking ring dropped
A man whose charges were stayed following an investigation into an alleged child sex trafficking ring in Portage la Prairie says his life has been ruined.
-
'We can get housing built faster': Council eliminates need for traffic studies in development applications
The City of Winnipeg is taking a step to get condos and apartment projects going faster.
-
Manitoba warns fruit growers about invasive pest
Whether you own a farm or have a backyard berry patch, the province is warning fruit growers about a tiny pest causing massive problems: the spotted wing drosophila (SWD).
Atlantic
-
N.B. crews battle fire at transportation building
New Brunswick fire crews battled a fire at a Petitcodiac building on Tuesday night.
-
Young boys missing from Lower Sackville found safe: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says two young boys missing from Lower Sackville have been found safe.
-
Adventure-seeking B.C. couple were victims found on Nova Scotia island: relative
The British Columbia couple whose remains recently washed ashore on Nova Scotia's remote Sable Island have been identified as 70-year-old James Brett Clibbery and his 54-year-old wife, Sarah Packwood.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
-
Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth, scientists say
Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded, breaking global temperatures dating back to 1940, according to preliminary data from Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
-
Premier says fine-tuning needed for alert system after miscommunicated Jasper evacuation timing
Alberta's premier says changes are needed to the province's emergency alert system after incorrect information was shared about the Jasper evacuation on Monday night.
Calgary
-
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
-
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
-
Calgary moves to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions
Calgary is now under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, effective immediately. Mayor Jyoti Gondek made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Regina
-
'It affects the whole day': Regina daycares limiting time outdoors due to smoke
Regina YMCA Childcare Centres are limiting kids' time outdoors due to the wildfire smoke.
-
Province begins construction on new affordable housing units in Regina
The Government of Saskatchewan turned the sod on six new affordable housing units in Regina on Tuesday.
-
Sask. Science Centre talks 'owl' about repurposed space and feathered friend who used to live there
Patrons of the Saskatchewan Science Centre may have noticed a certain bird of prey has been missing this past year.
Saskatoon
-
'Ash was raining down': Saskatoon couple among thousands forced to flee Jasper
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park forced a Saskatoon couple to evacuate the park on Monday night.
-
-
Saskatchewan's year-long pediatric gastroenterologist vacancy has been filled
Saskatchewan kids with gastrointestinal issues are getting a specialist back at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
Vancouver
-
Police identify women found dead in English Bay, say cases are not connected
In an update Tuesday evening, police say they have identified the two women who were found dead on Vancouver beaches one day after the other.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Metro Vancouver hospital turned away patients at emergency department
Patients who went to Mission Memorial Hospital’s emergency department on Tuesday evening were told to go to Abbotsford General or Maple Ridge hospitals, the first time a Metro Vancouver acute care facility has turned away patients due to critical staffing shortages.
-
The B.C. towns that jumped to help Jasper fire evacuees
Small-town B.C. has a reputation for being friendly and full of culture, but on Monday evening they showed just how quickly they can jump into action when there's a crisis in another province.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 50 hectares as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
Video shows theft of 11-year-old girl's bracelets from Vancouver Island porch: RCMP
An 11-year-old girl selling handmade gemstone bracelets on her porch had most of her crafts stolen last week, according to authorities on Vancouver Island.
-
3 men randomly stabbed by stranger in downtown Vancouver: police
In less than 15 minutes, three people were stabbed in seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver Monday night, according to authorities.