Toronto school in lockdown after 1 person critically injured in shooting

One person is being rushed to hospital by emergency run following a shooting at a high school in Toronto, police say.

Police said Thursday investigators suspect the shooting took place outside Weston Collegiate Institute just after 12 p.m., though that detail has not been confirmed.

Aerial footage from the scene shows police tape restricting access to a parking lot at the rear of the school. Dozens of emergency vehicles can also be seen parked along the street near the front of the school.

Police say a suspect is believed to have fled the scene following the shooting. So far no suspect description has been provided.

At this point it is not clear whether the victim or suspect were students at the school, police said.

The victim is listed in critical condition, paramedics say. Their age and gender is not known.

Weston Collegiate Institute has been placed under a lockdown as police investigate. Nearby C.R. Marchant Middle School has also been placed under a lockdown.

The shooting is just the latest violent incident to occur at a Greater Toronto Area school in recent months.

SHOOTING:

Pine St & MacDonald Ave

12:02pm

- occurred at Weston Collegiate Institute

- one victim located with a gun shot wound

- school is in lockdown

- suspect fled the scene

- anyone with info call 9-1-1#GO370717

In October, two people were shot in front of Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough just after students were dismissed for the day. One of them, 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, was later pronounced dead.

A few weeks later, a 17-year-old student at Birchmount Park Collegiate sustained life-threatening injuries after a stabbing inside that school.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.