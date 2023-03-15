Toronto’s SmartTrack will cost an additional $234 million, report finds
Toronto will need an additional $234 million to build former Mayor John Tory’s flagship SmartTrack transit project, according to a new report set to be presented to the executive committee next week.
The five-station rail route, which uses existing GO lines, was anticipated to cost just over $1.4 billion.
However, according to a report from the deputy city manager of infrastructure and development services, “unanticipated factors” have resulted in an increase in costs.
“Metrolinx has advised the city that it has experienced cost pressures across its programs stemming from market economic challenges and market saturation for large and complex capital projects, amongst other factors,” the report reads.
The report cites inflation, uncertainty in supply chains, and an increase in projects in the rail sector as some of the reasons why the provincial transit agency requires further funding.
“The rationale provided by Metrolinx is consistent with current conditions experienced by the city through the planning and execution of its major capital projects,” the report said.
Officials are hoping they won’t need to offset the costs themselves. Instead, they are hoping the Doug Ford government can pay for any costs above what was originally anticipated “since the program will also benefit the province through increased ridership on the GO system.”
“As the province will own and maintain the SmartTrack Stations, there is a strong rationale for the province to contribute towards the increase in program’s costs,” the report says.
SmartTrack was originally going to consist of 22 stations, with a pricetag of roughly $8 billion. It was set to run from Markham to Union Station, through to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.
Years later, the plan now consists of five stations: Finch-Kennedy, East Harbour, King-Liberty, St. Clair-Old Weston and Bloor-Lansdowne.
A city report shows the five stations set to be built as part of Toronto's SmartTrack.
The deputy city manager noted a decision on SmartTrack is required “urgently” in order to award procurement for the Bloor-Lansdowne station, with a contract set for early April. However, city staff want to tell Metrolinx it will not go forward with the delivery of that station unless the provincial government provides the additional funding.
It’s not clear what would happen if the Ford government denies their request.
City staff say they expect all five SmartTrack stations to be operational by March 2029.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
Vinyl sales overtake CDs for the first time since 1987
For the first time since 1987, vinyl sales have overtaken in CDs as interest in the format continues to grow.
Fewer than one-in-five Canadians want monarchy to continue: poll
Positive perceptions among Canadians of the monarchy and members of the Royal Family are on the decline, according to a new poll by Research Co.
High activity of aurora borealis in Canada following 'rare' solar eruption
Following a rare solar eruption on Sunday, parts of Canada are experiencing heightened activity of aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, a stunning display of colourful hues in the night sky.
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Montreal
-
Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting
Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon. A police source confirmed that Rizzuto, 53, was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. Around 4:40 p.m., he was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440, near Highway 13 in Laval, when someone from another moving vehicle shot at his car.
-
Montreal failing to stop racism against public servants: opposition
The opposition at Montreal City Hall is calling for an independent investigation into working conditions at the city. On Wednesday, Ensemble Montreal criticized the city's efforts in the fight against racism, calling the situation completely unacceptable.
-
SAQ to slash stock of cold drinks citing smaller carbon footprint
The SAQ is drastically scaling back its supply of cold drinks. The crown corporation says it plans to remove the majority of refrigerators from stores across the province to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
London
-
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
-
Plan your detours as London starts busiest road construction season ever. Here is where and when
Londoners are in for another frustrating year of detours and delays on local roads. A report to the Civic Works Committee reads, '2023 is on track to surpass 2022 as the City of London’s largest construction season in terms of both the number of projects and the value of the work.'
-
New study shows how technology provides mental health support to patients with chronic health issues
Researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute have conducted a pilot study that showed how technology could improve the lives of people suffering from both mental health and physical disorders.
Kitchener
-
'It's a really, really disturbing feeling': Ontario doulas recount experience being misled by woman claiming to need their service
At least a dozen doulas have come forward and said they were victims to Kaitlyn Braun – a 24-year-old Brantford woman facing dozens of criminal charges after police said she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
Will fences stop Ezra Ave. partiers on St. Patrick’s Day?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of lying about seeing Sudbury murder suspect insists he was always telling the truth
The defence was on the offensive again Wednesday in Sudbury at the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
-
Southern Ont. snowmobiler killed in Lake Nipissing crash
A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has died after a single snow machine crash on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
-
Bettman: Senators sale 'a matter of weeks'
The sale of the Ottawa Senators is entering a new phase and could be decided in a matter of weeks, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Cross-examination continues in a Windsor, Ont. murder trial
Key witness Jacob Reaume returned to the stand Wednesday morning in the trial of three men. Keermaro Rolle, Tameko Vilneus, and Kyle Hanna, all face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges for their alleged role in the shooting death of Madisen Gingras, 20, on April 1, 2020.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'We lost all of our personal belongings': Four people displaced after east Windsor house fire
Four people have been displaced after an accidental electric fire that ripped through an east Windsor home.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Security guard sprayed with 'noxious substance' during department store break-in
Two men attempting to rob an east Windsor department store allegedly sprayed a “noxious substance” to cause a distraction.
Barrie
-
Ontario man's 2003 blackout photos gain international recognition and a spot at the Smithsonian
Burk's Falls, Ont. resident Todd Carlson's passion for astronomy has given him international recognition with a unique photo he captured of the night sky during the 2003 blackout, which will soon be featured in the Smithsonian Institution.
-
Up to 15cm of snow could cause hazardous road conditions this week: Here's where
Mother Nature is whipping up another winter storm this week, with up to 15 centimetres possible heading into the weekend.
-
Drugs, weapons seized during Collingwood traffic stop: OPP
Provincial police in Collingwood say a traffic stop resulted in a slew of charges and three arrests.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
“I think we can let my girl rest in peace now”: N.B. mother applauds recommendations from review into daughter’s death within Saint John hospital’s psychiatric unit
A New Brunswick mother says jurors were “brilliant” with recommendations offered Wednesday at the end of a coroner’s inquest, examining the circumstances of her daughter’s death inside a hospital psychiatric unit.
Calgary
-
Alberta’s municipal affairs minister hands down a dozen directives to the City of Chestermere
The City of Chestermere is being managed improperly, irregularly and improvidently, according to the province.
-
Calgary Transit union, passengers speak out amid ongoing CTrain safety concerns
A violent incident that unfolded at a Calgary LRT station on Wednesday is prompting renewed calls for improved safety measures.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in Alberta
The Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
Winnipeg
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg or Brandon: RCMP
Steinbach RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
-
Winnipeg's Filipino community delighted to see Google's newest doodle
When Winnipeg restaurant owner Jackie Wild opened her phone and went on Google Wednesday, she was delighted to find a taste of home featured front and centre.
Vancouver
-
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations making them targets for thieves
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations requiring them to ensure products aren't visible from the street are making them prime targets for thieves.
-
Province provides update on new Pattullo Bridge
The days of driving on the Pattullo Bridge in wider lanes are around the corner.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Edmonton
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
-
'An exercise of freedom': Topless protester stormed Junos for climate action awareness
The topless streaker whose brief protest made international headlines says it was easy to get on the Juno Awards stage Monday evening.
-
Crime within Edmonton's transit system continues to escalate, despite new efforts by police and their partners
Reports of violent crime at Edmonton's transit locations rose by nearly 53 per cent between 2021 and 2022, according to new data from Edmonton Police Service.