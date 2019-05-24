

Steve Rafuse, CTV Toronto





A downtown Toronto park will literarily go to the dogs this weekend, and some of them have huge packs on Instagram.

The 16th annual Woofstock takes place both Saturday and Sunday at Woodbine Park in the Beaches neighborhood. Touted as North America's largest outdoor dog festival, Woofstock has had millions of human attendees and thousands of dogs since its beginning.

In recent years, Instagram celebrity dogs like Pom Pom Chewy have become a popular draw.

"We'll have 20 celebrity dogs this year for the meet-and-greet," said Woofstock spokesperson Melissa Grosser-Granite.

Those dogs are "one of the highlights" attracting festival goers, who want to get a selfie -- or have their dog get a selfie -- with one of the celebs.

Grosser-Granite says there are even owners who “want to increase their dog’s social media presence, (and) will have their dog photographed with a celebrity dog."

Unfortunately, one of Toronto’s top dogs on Instagram won’t be able to make it: Herman, aka Hermaninthehood.

He has more than 143,000 followers. Described as a "dog model," Herman, a Maltese Yorkshire Terrier has been on social media for three years.

"I'm a proud parent," says David Yip, Herman's dad. “We've watched him grow up."