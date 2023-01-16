Toronto's homeless community expresses safety concerns after man allegedly killed by teens identified
A homeless man who died after eight teen girls allegedly attacked him in Toronto was remembered as quiet and kind on Tuesday as the case left several in the homeless community worried about their safety.
Police identified Ken Lee as the 59-year-old man who died in December. They had previously said he had moved into the city's shelter system in recent months.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are facing second-degree murder charges in Lee's death. Police have said the teen girls met on social media and congregated in downtown Toronto.
Hours after police released Lee's name on Tuesday, dozens of people gathered at a memorial at a downtown square to remember him and other homeless individuals who recently died in the city.
Doug Johnson Hatlem, a street pastor and spokesperson for Sanctuary Toronto, which works with the homeless, said he learned that Lee had immigrated from Hong Kong and was working to get housing.
Those who knew Lee said he was a quiet man who had been defending a friend when the group of teens allegedly attacked, Hatlem said.
"Nobody was surprised that he would stick up for somebody like that," Hatlem said.
One homeless woman said Lee's death has left many homeless individuals concerned about their safety.
"There are people out there that are afraid," said Lynn Walker, who lives in a tent near a popular botanical garden in Toronto.
"They're nervous about being out in tents, being on the street and violence happening. It's getting worse and worse every day out here."
A homeless man sleeps on the street, in Toronto, on Friday, March 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Diana Chan McNally, a harm reduction case manager at the non-profit All Saints Church who knew Lee, said his case has highlighted violence against the homeless.
"I get people coming in with all kinds of injuries from being beat up by complete strangers. There's just so much hatred and dehumanization of people who are unhoused," she said. "(Lee's death) is the most extreme example of that."
Jesse Allan, a former homeless individual who organized Tuesday's memorial, said he and others living on the streets had one thought come to their mind after hearing about Lee's death.
"That could be me," he said.
"Most unhoused people will tell you personal stories of being chased by people who are looking to beat them up ... We all know someone who died, we all know someone who was attacked."
One of the teen girls accused in the case has been granted bail while the others have court hearings set for various dates this month.
Police have said the girls live in homes across the Greater Toronto Area. Three of the girls had previous interactions with police, while five others did not.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' and 'quickly' at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
Trudeau watching as Ford plans to expand private delivery of public health care, Singh calls for conditions
As Ontario moves to allow private clinics to perform more surgeries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he'll be watching to ensure the principles of Canada's universal public system are respected. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for Trudeau to make provinces protecting the public system a condition of any future increase to the federal health transfer.
Police in India charge 2 men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.
Two men are facing a raft of charges, including human trafficking, in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the United States almost a year ago, police in India said Monday.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
'Russia's Rambo,' once a Putin favourite, says he'd now fight for Ukraine and feels 'nothing but hatred' for his home country
Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov was the star of one of President Vladimir Putin's favourite films -- about a Soviet unit making a last-ditch stand against Afghan insurgents. Now he is classified as a 'foreign agent' and faces criminal investigation.
Union calls CRA labour complaint hypocritical ahead of strike votes and tax season
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has filed an unfair labour practices complaint against the union representing taxation employees, claiming it is not bargaining in good faith.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal.
-
Video of dramatic police chase on Montreal highway goes viral
A video of a wild police chase in Montreal is going viral on social media showing officers run after three suspects on foot on a busy highway.
-
'We're glad to be back': Montreal auto show returns after pandemic hiatus
For the first time since the pandemic started, cars will be rolling back into the Palais des congres for the start of the Montreal International Auto Show on Friday.
London
-
'Vigilante justice gone too far.' The trial has begun for a man who heads Creeper Hunter TV, an online site that confronts men allegedly seeking sex with underage individuals
A Windsor man, Jason Nassr, is facing charges in London court in relation to a contact he made with a London man.
-
Curlers battle for Strathcona Cup
Curlers from across the country and here in London are battling a group from Scotland for the Strathcona Cup
-
Feds commit $3 million to prevent gun violence in London
A proactive approach to reduce the threat of gun crimes in London has received backing from the federal government
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region one of three areas to see cataract surgeries performed by private clinics under new provincial plan
The provincial government is rolling out a plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities in a bid to reduce the backlog of surgeries across the province.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under freezing rain warning
Freezing rain is expected to make for a slippery commute in parts of western Ontario Tuesday morning.
-
Waterloo city council to discuss trio of new proposed housing developments
Over 1,000 residential units are up for discussion at Waterloo city council tonight where councillors will hear feedback from the public on three separate proposed developments.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into school bus
The driver involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 64 in the Alban area Monday morning is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a school bus, police say.
-
LifeLabs closure in Greater Sudbury community raises fears it will become permanent
A recent motor vehicle collision that forced the closure of a local LifeLabs location has raised concerns it will create further delays in an already backlogged system.
-
Brazilian couple travelling the globe with their dog arrive in North Bay area
A couple from Brazil who have driven across much of the Americas with their dog have arrived in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Everything we know about Ontario’s plan to reduce surgery backlog
here's what you need to know about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's three-step plan to reduce surgery wait times.
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
-
NHLer Gino Odjick being remembered as hometown hero in Kitigan Zibi First Nation
Residents of an Indigenous community north of Ottawa are remembering late NHLer Gino Odjick as a hometown hero.
Windsor
-
Local daycares brace for major worker shortage, St. Clair College ramps up ECE program
The government estimates Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program.
-
Restaurant serves 100 free meals to beat the 'Blue Monday' blues
The third Monday of January is known by many as ‘Blue Monday’ – a time considered by some to be the most depressing day of the year.
-
Police seize several guns, rocket launcher during east Windsor search
Two people have been arrested and are facing more than 13 charges after police seized a hoard of weapons including a number of guns and a rocket launcher during a bust in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | Fatal collision near Highway 11 in Bracebridge under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision in Muskoka on Monday.
-
Simcoe County woman appointed to the Order of Canada
A woman living near Collingwood, Ont., was appointed the Order of Canada.
-
Freezing rain to make morning commute messy, Environment Canada warns
Commuters across Simcoe County and Muskoka are warned to prepare for freezing rain to make early morning road conditions challenging.
Atlantic
-
Rain and freezing rain linger into Tuesday for parts of Maritimes
Further periods of rain and freezing rain are expected for parts of the Maritimes Monday into Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia opposition wants more accountability on 'frightening' ER problems
Nova Scotia's opposition parties pushed Monday for more public accountability from the government over the province's struggling hospital emergency departments.
-
Alleged leader of N.S. jail beating involved in blood-soaked prison attack in 2004
The alleged ringleader of a Nova Scotia jail beating in 2019 took part in a bloody stabbing attack on inmates at a Quebec prison 15 years prior, a witness testified Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in downtown sexual assault sought by police
Calgary police are hoping to locate a man wanted on a warrant for sexual assault.
-
Dispatch system not the cause of long ambulance wait times, province says
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says the province plans to add 20 more ambulances to Edmonton and Calgary during peak hours and implement other reforms to reduce bottlenecks hampering front-line care.
-
Children's meds delayed a few days: government officials
A quarter of a million bottles of children's acetaminophen destined for Alberta hospitals have been delayed, according to government sources.
Winnipeg
-
'We have significant concerns': Lawyers of Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault question integrity of police investigation
The lawyers of a Manitoba doctor facing 22 counts of sexual assault say they have 'significant concerns' with the integrity of the police investigation after discovering a year of notes from the lead investigator are missing.
-
Manitoba church admits to breaking COVID-19 health orders; to pay $30K fine
After admitting to breaking public health orders at the height of the pandemic, a Manitoba church is facing a fine of $30,000.
-
Interpol alerts Manitoba RCMP to online threats; suspect arrested
RCMP have arrested and charged a man in Russell, Man., after he allegedly made posts online threatening law enforcement, medical professionals and government officials.
Vancouver
-
Gino Odjick's best friend describes the hockey legend's final hours
Gino’s Odjick's best friend says he's been overwhelmed by the support from hockey fans in the wake of the death of the beloved Vancouver Canucks player at age 52 on Jan. 15.
-
2 drivers ticketed more than $1.5K after racing, crashing BMWs: North Vancouver RCMP
Two men in their 20s are facing more than $1,500 in fines after they were caught driving luxury vehicles at excessive speeds down Highway 1 over the weekend, according to North Vancouver RCMP.
-
Thousands of B.C. health support workers reach tentative contract with provinces
Thousands of health-care support workers in British Columbia have a tentative contract agreement after a year of talks.
Edmonton
-
RCMP ask for help to find 3 teens missing from Red Deer
Mounties in central Alberta issued a missing persons alert Monday afternoon for three girls who were reported missing on Sunday.
-
Property assessment notices sent to Edmontonians Monday
Edmontonians will soon learn how much they're expected to pay in property taxes later this year.
-
'Itching to get back': Kane admits his wrist isn't 100% but feels he's ready to play
Nearly 10 weeks after his wrist was cut "down to the bone" by an opponent's skate blade, Evander Kane believes he is ready to play for the Edmonton Oilers again.