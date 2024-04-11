Toronto's Gardiner Expressway lanes to be reduced for 3 years starting tonight. How will it affect your commute?
Starting tonight, and for the next three years, Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in both directions on a downtown stretch of the highway for a three-year rehabilitation project.
One westbound lane will close at 11 p.m., weather permitting, in addition to the one eastbound lane that was blocked off on Monday. The lane reductions are expected to remain in place until at least mid-2027.
It’s all part of what the city has called “critical construction work” on the 60-year-old highway. The construction from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue marks the second stage in the six-stage rehabilitation project. The work on the first stretch, from Jarvis Street to Cherry Street, was completed in 2021.
Crews will work from Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. to complete the $300-million project, which involves replacing 700 metres of concrete deck and girders, rehabilitating the associated substructure and installing new street lighting.
At times, the city has said, there will be “intermittent” overnight closures of a second east or westbound lane. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard east of Jameson will also be closed.
Throughout the construction, the city says it will carry out a congestion management plan on the stretch of affected highway, which sees roughly 200,000 vehicles pass through daily.
Thursday's closure builds on preconstruction work that started on March 25 and saw one lane blocked off.
Officials said the highway will reopen briefly during the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the city is set to host a handful of games.
If you’ve been, or think you’ll be, affected by the construction, CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you.
Have you already encountered bad traffic on this stretch of highway due to the lane closures? Will you or have you had to change your route to work? Are you worried about the traffic getting worse?
Share your story by emailing us at torontotips@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News Toronto story.
With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Gas leak may cause fire, Ford says in recall impacting thousands of vehicles in Canada
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Canada needs to build 1.3M additional homes by 2030 to close housing gap, says PBO
The parliamentary budget officer (PBO) says Canada would need to build 1.3 million additional homes by 2030 to eliminate the country's housing gap.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
O.J. Simpson 'died without penance,' attorney for Ron Goldman's family says as reaction begins
O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend, has died. Here's how those connected to him are reacting.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
With the appeal of the province's secularism law possibly ending up before the Supreme Court of Canada, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says he intends to defend it 'to the bitter end' and urges the federal government to 'mind its own business.'
Measles case confirmed on a plane that landed in Montreal
A person with measles was on board a flight from Turkey that landed in Montreal on April 3, the Quebec Health Ministry and public health authorities have confirmed.
Cannabis use on the decline in Quebec: ISQ
The proportion of Quebecers aged 15 and over who have used cannabis fell between 2022 and 2023, according to data released by the Quebec Statistics Institute (ISQ) on Thursday morning.
OC Transpo boss will not commit to Trillium Line opening date
The head of OC Transpo says construction continues to progress on the new Trillium Line, but she will not commit to an opening date for the new north-south light-rail transit line.
'We have reached a tipping point': Ottawa Mission calls for new federal funding to support newcomers
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
Two Canadian acts added to Ottawa Bluesfest lineup
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
BREAKING Police raid Cambridge, Ont. spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont. home
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
Fatal crash in Caledonia
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Haldimand County.
Accusations fly as Western U teaching assistant strike begins
Two thousand teaching assistants, members of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 610, are picketing at multiple entrances to campus. Reported issues include wages and wage claw backs.
City hall generated a whopping $31-million dollar surplus in 2023 municipal budget
Just weeks after wrapping up difficult multi-year budget deliberations, council is receiving an financial update about how a financial windfall left over from 2023 will be redistributed.
Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.
$125-million manufacturing boost to create 153 new jobs
The Windsor-Essex manufacturing sector is getting a $125-million boost and 153 new jobs with the expansion of four companies.
Police conducting traffic blitzes on these busy Windsor streets
Windsor police are conducting traffic enforcement initiatives at dangerous intersections.
Unlicensed teen accused of stealing car, crashing into parked SUV
A teenager is facing charges after police allege the youth stole a car and crashed it in a south Barrie neighbourhood.
Heavy rain, gusty winds and snow predicted for the next 48 hours
Keep an umbrella handy because April showers will soak the region on Thursday before shifting to snow as we head into the weekend.
Reckless man accused of chucking bricks at Barrie store
Police were called to a scene in Barrie after a reckless 31-year-old man from Alliston was causing a nuisance in a business park.
Premier outlines strategy to add 100 new doctors to Manitoba’s health-care system
The province has set a goal of hiring 100 new doctors this year as part of a broader plan to bolster Manitoba’s health-care system.
Two people hurt during attempted carjackings on Sterling Lyon Parkway: police
Two people have been arrested after police say two people, one a senior, were injured during two attempted carjackings near a busy Winnipeg mall earlier this week.
Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
51-year-old man dead after N.B. car crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Canaan Station, N.B., Wednesday morning.
Higgs says he didn't expect gender policy changes in schools to become national wave
Premier Blaine Higgs says he never expected other provinces to follow New Brunswick's lead on requiring teachers to seek parental consent before using a student's preferred pronouns.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
LIVE @ NOON Alberta health minister to announce support for EMS
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will make an announcement about emergency medical services in the province at noon on Thursday.
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Home prices jumped by 15% in Calgary this year, report says
It became a lot more expensive to buy a home in Calgary this year, new data suggests.
LIVE @ NOON Alberta health minister to announce support for EMS
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will make an announcement about emergency medical services in the province at noon on Thursday.
Farewell party for Eau Claire Market to include live music and’ ‘Paw Patrol’ appearances
Officials have released details on the upcoming farewell party for Calgary's iconic Eau Claire Market.
'A strong message': Five-year-old captivates Regina City Council with pitch to build waterslide elevator
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
Regina city council approves $35 million housing project, amid opposition from some residents
In an effort to expand city-wide housing options, a zoning change was approved to allow four units per residential lot after being discussed at length at city hall on Wednesday.
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
Family seeks justice and support after tragic impaired driving incident
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son, Darnell, was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him crippled and non-verbal.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
BREAKING B.C. judge rejects bid to throw out Ibrahim Ali's murder conviction
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a 13-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.
Vancouver police release video, photos of purse-snatching suspect
Vancouver police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in connection to a string of purse thefts in the city over the past couple of months.
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
Tiny B.C. town rallies around killer whale calf rescue effort as time ticks away
It's just after 10 a.m., and Yvonne Malanfant has finished brewing a fresh pot of coffee and placing a plate of homemade quesadillas with a side dish of spicy mayonnaise on a table for everybody to share.
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.