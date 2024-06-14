Toronto road and transit closures this weekend, June 15-16

It's going to be another busy weekend in the city, with several events taking place. If you're headed to Toronto to enjoy the festivities or celebrate Father's Day, there are road closures and transit service changes to remember.

Here's what you need to know:

EVENTS

Taste of Little Italy

College Street will be closed between Bathurst and Shaw streets from Friday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

Under Armour Toronto 10K

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Bathurst Street to Windermere Avenue between 4 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Journey to Conquer Cancer

The cycling fundraiser for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre will result in the following road closures on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Queen's Park Crescent West between Bloor and Dundas Streets.

College Street between University and Spadina Avenues.

Harbord Street and Hoskin Avenue between Huron Street and Queen's Park Crescent West.

Huron and St George Streets between College and Harbord Streets.

Parts of Devonshire Place and Orde, Murray and McCaul Streets

OTHER ROAD RESTRICTIONS

Bay Street will be closed between Richmond Street West and Adelaide Street West from 11 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday for the safe use of a hoist.

Richmond Street West will be blocked between University Avenue and York Street from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday for TTC streetcar track installation.

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Marine Parade Drive and Palace Pier Court on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the use of a safe hoist.

TTC

Due to planned track work, there will be no subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Kipling and Islington stations. The TTC says shuttle buses will operate.

GO TRANSIT

Trains on the Lakeshore West line will only run hourly between Union Station and Oakville GO station to accommodate critical track work.

There will be no GO Transit services at Appleby and Bronte GO stations. Metrolinx says customers travelling to and from the two stations are encouraged to use local transit options.

Service between Oakville GO and West Harbour GO will be replaced by GO buses.

Meanwhile, trains to and from Niagara Falls GO will only stop at Aldershot, St. Catharines and Niagara GO stations.

WEATHER

Saturday will be mainly sunny with a light wind and a high of 22 C. Clouds will move in on Sunday, and there is a risk for late-evening showers. The temperature will climb to 24 C.