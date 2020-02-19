TORONTO -- A fishing excursion on Lake Simcoe turned into a near death experience for two Toronto residents after their car plunged through ice.

On Monday, Feb. 17, at 5:15 p.m. officers were called to Shore Acres Drive in Innisfil, Ont. for a report of a vehicle that went through a “pressure crack” on the lake, police said. The driver and his passenger were ice fishing and had parked their Toyota on the ice.

The pair was in the process of driving off the frozen lake when the front-end of the vehicle broke through the ice, police said. The vehicle ended up partially submerged under water, but the occupants managed to get out safely, police said.

When the pair got out of the vehicle, police said a Good Samaritan used a snow machine to pull the car from the water.

VEHICLE THROUGH THE ICE: Two Toronto residents escaped unhurt after their car went through the ice on Lake Simcoe following an ice fishing excursion. Media Release - #NoIceIsSafeIcehttps://t.co/dlzpsiBtsf pic.twitter.com/Bxhm7sjWlz — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) February 18, 2020

Once the vehicle was dislodged, police said there was over five centimetres of water inside, which left the car undrivable. It was later towed back to Toronto.

In light of this incident, South Simcoe Police Service is reminding the public that no ice is ever completely safe.

“Ice can shift, be unpredictable and have varying thickness,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“We are glad that this incident ended happily and without any injuries. Please be safe and check with local hut operators before heading out.