

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Across the city, politicians, transit operators, and Toronto residents wore sports jerseys to honour and support the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The idea behind #JerseysForHumboldt came from two hockey moms in British Columbia. They wanted to let people in Humboldt know that they are not alone, and that people in B.C. were thinking of them.

The idea spread across the nation, prompting Toronto Mayor John Tory to officially proclaim April 12 as “Jersey Day.”

"We are all heartbroken by this tragedy. This is a small but important way for everyone, including City of Toronto staff, to demonstrate their support for all those who have been affected," said Tory in a statement issued Wednesday. "It is so far geographically between Toronto and Humboldt, Saskatchewan, and yet we are part of the same country that celebrates hockey, that celebrates its young people, and that celebrates its small towns and big cities.”

Tory wore a Maple Leafs jersey to his official meetings Thursday, tweeting out a photo of himself with the hashtag #JerseysForHumboldt.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) permitted all employees to participate in Jersey Day. Uniformed supervisors, special constables, and fare inspectors showed support by wearing a green ribbon on their uniforms.

Brad Bross, executive director of corporate and customer communications, tweeted out a photo of the TTC head office decked out in their favourite sports’ attire.

Some #TTC head office staff, yours truly included, are honouring all those touched by the tragedy in Humboldt today. Many operators and frontline employees are also wearing #jerseysforhumboldt. pic.twitter.com/4RqPcKjXqs — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 12, 2018

Metrolinx staff made an original green ribbon for their staff to wear. The agency printed the popular #JerseysForHumboldt hashtag on one side of the ribbon and the Metrolinx logo on the other.

For those who don’t have a jersey to wear or can’t wear one...clever @Metrolinx staff made these #JerseysForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/7PJs32utS9 — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) April 12, 2018

Residents across the GTA also took part in Jersey Day, tweeting their photos.