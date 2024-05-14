TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people injured, one critically, following multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough involving a school bus

    Two people were injured, one critically and another seriously, in a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus near Midland Avenue and Kingston Road on May 14.
    Two people have been injured, one critically, in a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Scarborough.

    The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the Cliffside area, near Midland Avenue and Kingston Road

    Police say that two vehicles were involved in the initial collision and that one of them subsequently rolled over and hit a school bus.

    No children were on the school bus at the time.

    Toronto paramedics said that they transported two patients to the hospital: an adult female with life-threatening injuries and an adult male with serious injuries.

    Currently, the westbound lanes of Kingston Road are closed from Chine Drive to Midland Avenue and police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

